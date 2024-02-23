Christians unite on World Day of Prayer to call for peace



CHRISTIANS will be uniting for World Day of Prayer on Friday 1 March to invoke justice and peace.

World Day of Prayer (WDP) is a global, ecumenical movement of informed prayer and action which began in the 19th century.



The day is now celebrated in over 170 countries, bringing about a togetherness and awareness of other cultures.

The service has a theme each year prepared by an ecumenical committee from a chosen country.

Four years ago, Palestine was the country chosen to prepare stories and prayers to be said in unity around the world on March 1, 2024.

The theme they chose for this year is ‘Bear with one another in love’.

“Scripture, stories of contemporary Palestinian women, prayers and hymns will be included in our local service, being delivered by members of the Catholic, Uniting, Anglican and Mission Australia Churches,” said Cross Crocker, Coffs Harbour Council of Churches.

“Everyone is welcome to come along and participate.”

The service/liturgy is created through a rigorous writing process developed under the WDP Executive Committee.

“It is a heart-warming thought to know that on the dedicated day of prayer, those gathering around the world will pray in unison with those women of Palestine who have written the liturgy.

“The olive tree features in this years’ service as it is very important in Palestine, some trees have been there since the time of Jesus,” she said.

“They are a symbol of deep connection to the land.”

The Cook Islands and then Nigeria will have their turns to host services in 2025 and 2026.

The World Day of Prayer aims to demonstrate that prayer and action are inseparable and have immeasurable influence in the world.

“Through these services we are all encouraged to become aware of the other countries and cultures, and to pray with and for them.”

The World Day of Prayer has a strong and vibrant history in the Middle East, especially in Palestine.

Women from various denominations in Palestine have faithfully prayed together every year for decades.

“Come and add your voice to a call for peace.”

Two services will be held in the Coffs Harbour area.

“Wear a name badge, bring along a friend or two and some food to share after the 45-minute service,” said Cass.

Ecumenical Services will be held at 2pm on Friday 1 March at St Augustine’s Catholic Church, Coffs Harbour and St Nicholas’ Anglican Church, Sawtell.

By Andrea FERRARI