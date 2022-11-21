Christmas Carols Return to Seaham

THE community of Seaham is getting ready to celebrate with the Seaham Christmas Carols making a return to the social calendar following a two-year, Covid-enforced break.

The magic of Christmas is evident when the community comes together to share in the joy of Christmas carols.



For some, attending the community Christmas event was an annual pilgrimage before the interruption of Covid restrictions, so the reemergence of the annual Carols is being greatly anticipated.

The Lions Club of Raymond Terrace will host the Carols at Seaham Park (Warren St, Seaham) on Saturday 3 December 2022.

The event is shaping up to be a must-attend for locals, with free entertainment and kids activities planned including a visit from a jolly Santa.

The Lions BBQ van and the Seaham Scouts stall will commence from 5.30pm with the Carols starting at 7pm.

Bob Findley, President, Raymond Terrace Lions Club told News Of The Area, “We are looking forward to the return of the carols and being able to share the joy this Christmas at this important community event.”

This event is delivered to the community by the Raymond Terrace Lions Club and is supported by Port Stephens Council, Seaham Rural Fire Service, Seaham Park Committee and Seaham Scouts.

By Marian SAMPSON