Christmas charity trees pop up around Tea Gardens



GIVING this Christmas has gotten better, with at least two charity Christmas trees popping up in Tea Gardens as of 1 December.

Tea Gardens Veterinary Hospital, on Myall Street, ‘planted’ their Christmas Wishing Tree, this year in aid of the invaluable Free Clinic Bus.



“We have done the Wishing Tree every year since we opened in 2015, and look for a community group to support,” Vet Owner and Superintendent Karleah McCartney told NOTA.

“A client of ours is a driver with the Free Clinic Bus, who made us aware of the service last year.

“I couldn’t believe such an organisation in town was available and free for users.

“Clients make a donation, take a star, and can write their pet’s name on it and hang on the tree, and on 21 December we collect the donations, then match the amount, and pass the funds on – you don’t need a pet to donate, either.

“We understand that the donations will likely go to operations and maintenance of the new bus.”

In previous years, Tea Gardens Vet Hospital has raised funds for the Rural Fire Service, Peter Sinclair Gardens, and the Preschool, among many others.

“We like to give back to the community, we feel lucky to be here,” Ms McCartney said.

MidCoast Council is also hosting a Charity Tree, located at its Customer Service Points, including Tea Gardens.

From Friday 1 December to Friday 15 December, anyone can come in and drop off an unwrapped gift or food, which will be given to local charities in the community, including neighbourhood centres.

“Christmas is a great time to make a difference if you are in a financial position to donate to charity,” a Council spokesperson said.

“It is also a great way to teach your family the importance of giving back to the community; ask your children to pick out a gift that they think other kids their age might like to get for Christmas and help teach them the joy of giving.”

By Thomas O’KEEFE