City of Coffs Harbour seek action on Moonee Beach footbridge



CITY of Coffs Harbour will formally call on the NSW Government to replace the State-owned footbridge at Moonee Beach.

The timer bridge was closed to the public in November 2022 after it was found to be unstable and a public safety risk.



Mayor Paul Amos wants the Government to ‘demolish the old bridge, quickly start the development application process for a new structure, and to fund a new replacement bridge’.

Following a vote by City of Coffs Harbour councillors on 9 May, Council will write to NSW Property Minister Steve Kamper seeking action.

Council will also support the Coffs Coast Regional Park in its efforts to lobby the State for a new Moonee Beach footbridge.

“This situation has been dragging on for far too long leading to increasing frustration for residents and visitors,” Cr Amos said.

“Even if the State acts now it’s going to be quite some time before a new bridge can be in place.

“So we’re writing to Minister Kamper in the hope he can get things moving to fix this situation.”

The old bridge crosses Sugar Mill Creek between Crown Land managed by Reflections Holiday Parks and the Coffs Coast Regional Park.

The footbridge itself is owned and controlled by Crown Lands.

Most of the bridge is on Crown waterway, with small portions on the Reflections managed reserve and the adjacent National Park.

A spokesperson for Crown Lands told News Of The Area, “Crown Lands is preparing a development application for lodgement with City of Coffs Harbour Council seeking to remove the bridge, subject to planning approvals and availability of funding.

“The bridge is dilapidated and structurally unstable with eroded piers and worm damage, and is not considered viable for repair.

“There is an alternative access point to Moonee Beach to the south off the Rutile Trail.”

Crown Lands is commencing investigation of possible design options to replace the pedestrian bridge.