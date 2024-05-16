Coffs Coast students awarded prestigious education scholarships



KINGSTON Dylan from Woolgoolga Public School was one of three North Coast students who received scholarships at the 2024 ‘Proudly Public!’ awards night recently held at Sydney Town Hall.

Kingston was awarded the Waratah Education Foundation Primary Scholarship and was among more than 300 public school students and educators from across Australia to receive scholarships administered by the Public Education Foundation (PEF) in 2024.



Since the launch of PEF’s scholarships program in 2009 3,218 students and more than 120 educators have been supported with more than $10 million in life-changing scholarships.

Public Education Foundation (PEF) CEO David Riordan further emphasised that the awards celebrated scholarships that had the potential to “change lives”.

“Proudly Public! celebrates the best and brightest students and educators in our public school system,” Mr Riordan said.

“We also want to acknowledge our premium partners and other generous and supportive partners and donors who assist us in providing more of these life-altering scholarships.”

Kingston Dylan said he was grateful there are opportunities for scholarships to be won in schools.

“It feels great to have won something,” he said.

“I have had the chance to purchase something (a laptop) that we couldn’t afford and I can now use it to help me learn at home.”

Kerry Mallett, Assistant Principal at Woolgoolga Public School, said, “Kingston shows particular interest and curiosity in the fields of mathematics and science, which will benefit him greatly in the pursuit of his ambition to be a veterinarian.

“He approaches everything he does in a pragmatic, no-nonsense way, displaying maturity beyond his age.”

“The scholarship has helped promote a more positive, self-confident, and hopeful belief within Kingston and in his educational future and has made a significant and positive impact on Kingston and his family.”

Three Coffs Coast apprentices have also been awarded scholarships to ensure they complete their trades and add to the skilled workforce.

Mikyla Croft (beauty therapy), Nathan Delaney (aircraft surface refinishing) and Trinity Kachel (cabinet-making) were awarded Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships, named in honour of the late Bert Evans AO, a passionate advocate of vocational education for more than 30 years.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said the scholarships, which provide $15,000 over three years, aim to provide vital support to individuals who have demonstrated a strong aptitude for vocational education and training in difficult circumstances.

“I congratulate our three local awardees on their scholarships and I wish them every success for their future,” he said.

“The Bert Evans Apprentice Scholarships program is about backing apprentices by giving them a helping hand to complete their training, gain a qualification and secure a brighter future.”

By Andrew VIVIAN

