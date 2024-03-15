City Orchestra to play for seniors in the Botanic Gardens



SENIORS will be treated to Coffs Harbour City Orchestra’s first event for 2024.

It’s live, it’s outdoors in the Botanic Garden and it’s a free community concert to celebrate Seniors Week.



“We have booked the performance shell at the North Coast Regional Botanic Gardens Coffs Harbour for an afternoon concert on Sunday 24 March at 2pm,” Coffs Harbour City Orchestra spokesperson Cathie McIntyre told News Of The Area.

“The coffee cart will be operating and people can enjoy a wide selection of music; classical, modern and inspiring.

“Many people bring chairs, picnic rugs and some snacks to enjoy the wonderful garden surroundings and the orchestral music,” she said.

The orchestra has organised a warm-up concert the day before, on Saturday 23 March, for the residents and guests of Marian Grove Retirement Village.

As the multi-talented musicians make the most of their skills, several of the orchestra members who are also in the Coffs Harbour Regional Brass Band will be performing at C.ex on the morning of the Seniors Concert in the gardens.

This event is the Sergeant Matthew Locke Concert, held annually as a fundraising event, with The Army Band as the main act.

“It’s always a well-supported event.

“The Governor-General David Hurley and his wife are often in attendance,” said Cathie.

There’s been anticipation in the air during rehearsals, with the orchestra back in performance mode after finishing its concert series for 2023 on a high.

The members are keen for kicking off into another year of performing music around Coffs Harbour.

“The weather at Sawtell Surf Club for our Community Carols in December was perfect for our end-of-year event.

“We had a large audience sitting on chairs and rugs with a picnic meal, a visit from Santa and some wonderful sing-along carols led by John and Ursula.

“Before you know it, it’s almost Easter and we’re in Seniors Week already, all the more opportunities for the orchestra to play,” said Cathie.

By Andrea FERRARI

