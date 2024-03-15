Heating project for Coffs Habour’s outdoor Olympic Swimming Pool



UPGRADE plans for the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Olympic Pool include the installation of a heat pump capable of bringing the temperature of the outdoor pool up to 27 degrees celsius.

The project has been funded by the City of Coffs Harbour ($200,000) and a grant from the NSW Government’s Stronger Country Communities Fund ($797,308).



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The 50-metre Olympic pool is expected to be operational in July.

During the works there will be some short-term disruption, with public parking restricted in the area between the pool and Fitzroy Oval.

A traffic control plan will be in effect for about three weeks from the start of work on Monday 18 March.

The laneway adjacent to the doctor’s surgery will be blocked off from 19-22 April to enable underground cabling for the transformer.

The 25-metre pool was improved late last year, getting a replacement heat pump that also delivers a temperature of 27 degrees.

The upgrade will result in an extended swimming season at the War Memorial facility, which will flow through to programs such as learn-to-swim, squad training, therapy sessions and aqua fitness.

The expanded window for the Olympic pool will also take the pressure off the indoor 25-metre pool in the traditional ‘off-season’.

By Andrea FERRARI