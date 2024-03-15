Coffs City Rotary celebrates International Women’s Day



COFFS City Rotary celebrated International Women’s Day with an all-women’s team running the club’s meeting for the day.

Coffs City Rotary President Bob Carle welcomed the visitors and guests and then handed over to ‘stand-in’ President Alison Worldon who ran the meeting.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Guest speaker was visiting Coffs Daybreak Rotary Club President Marilyn Brien, who spoke about being a ‘Woman in the Workplace’.

Marilyn spoke of her experiences working in the largely male dominated business world of leadership, communication, productivity, sales and people management.

“Marilyn gave an inspiring talk about the fabulous experiences she had as a woman working in today’s world,” Bob told News Of The Area.

The Club’s guests on the day included members’ partners and Rotary Zone District Governor Robyn Norton.

“It was an entertaining event with members’ partners and other lady members helping out presenting Rotary and thanksgiving toasts and even a Lady Corporal to dish out fun fines,” said Bob.

“There were many questions for our speaker.

“All round it was a great celebration for the special International Women’s Day for 2024.”

Bob closed the meeting, thanking the ladies for their participation and assistance and commented on building the celebration for an even bigger event next year.

By Andrea FERRARI