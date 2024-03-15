Glen Hodges heads up Coffs Harbour Conservatorium in its 40th birthday year



GLEN Hodges has accepted the post of Artistic Director of the Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium.

Having covered the Christmas period as Acting Artistic Director, Glen fills the esteemed shoes of previous Conservatorium Director Pat Brearley, who resigned late last year.



“As the new Artistic Director of the Conservatorium I am extremely excited to be part of such an iconic institution,” Glen told News Of The Area.

“The Conservatorium obviously has a long history and one that is notable for its consistently high-quality music education and cultural events but also for the evolution and expansion of its programs and facilities.

“The Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium has never stood still, and I hope to continue this proud tradition with new connections to the local community and a broadening of our educational and performance offerings,” he said.

“The incredibly able Elly Keating has been promoted to the position of Operations Manager to assist with the management of the Conservatorium.”

This year, 2024, marks the 40th birthday of the Coffs Conservatorium, with plans afoot to celebrate the milestone.

“There is going to be a three-day series of cultural and artistic events at the Conservatorium from the 11-13 of October,” said Glen.

Throughout the year, the plan is to have a focus on celebrating the Conservatorium’s rich history of people, programs and places.

“We will also be showcasing our current staff and students and sharing our future vision,” Glen said.

“There will be a range of activities that include an open day, displays, various performances and a gala concert and social event.

“The program will include something for all musical tastes and interests.”

By Andrea FERRARI