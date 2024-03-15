Raleigh Secondhand Barn champions the circular economy for community benefits



THE family owners of Raleigh Secondhand Barn are on a trajectory of empowerment through education for everyone interested in avoiding landfill.

Having faced the potential of closing the business during COVID-19, the Harfield family has rallied in response to the global responsibility of recycling, restoring, renovating and repurposing to minimise waste in the world.



“Our commitment to salvaging materials from landfill aligns with the urgency of climate crises and economic downturns,” co-owner Scarlet told News Of The Area.

Motivated by these global pressures, the family has found renewed purpose by networking with local builders and tradesmen to repurpose excess materials and acquiring furniture from downsizing locals.

“Our aim is to provide quality, affordable furniture and building supplies – championing the circular economy,” said Scarlet.

“Ours isn’t just a shop; it’s a haven for connections, bringing together individuals with diverse passions and knowledge, from antique restoration to vintage collecting.”

Their dedication to education reflects a commitment to empower the community.

“We are exploring collaborations with initiatives like Repair Café International, and looking at the potential of running small repair workshops.”

Pivoting in response to textile waste concerns, they have integrated a pre-loved clothing section, spearheaded by Wendy’s passion for vintage fashion.

Her son, Kristopher, has a discerning eye for quality and craftsmanship which has become instrumental in identifying furniture worth salvaging.

Their philosophy centres on preserving the value of these pieces, emphasising that items, when properly valued, endure longer and contribute less to the world’s overflowing waste.

Affectionately known locally as The Barn, the business itself stands as a beacon of sustainability with a 38-year legacy since its establishment in 1986.

Michael and Wendy Harfield assumed ownership in 2005, transforming the shop into a cherished family endeavour, with Michael at its core.

After Michael’s passing in 2015, Wendy, Kristopher and now Scarlet are committed to growing The Barn as a community asset.

By Andrea FERRARI

