Talented ballerinas rewarded with trip to Australian Ballet

TWO local Harbour Performing Art Centre (HPAC) ballerinas recently attended ballet performances in Sydney thanks to Patron Mark Hardy.

Dedicated to providing young ballerinas the opportunity to see ballet at its highest level, the tickets are provided to students who are selected by the Principal and teachers of HPAC in recognition of their strong work ethic.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The two successful young ballerinas, Jennie Casper and Ella Rose Gould, were accompanied by their mothers on the trip; Jennie to see Alice in Wonderland and Ella to see Cinderella.

“When I first got a glimpse of the tickets on stage at C.ex I was hoping that one was for me,” Jennie told NOTA.

“When my name was read out, I was thrilled – I was the winner to see Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland at the Capitol Theatre in Sydney performed by the Australian Ballet.”

The ten-hour long rail journey to Sydney for the show was Jennie’s first time on a train.

“My mother decided to take the train to Sydney instead of driving,” she said.

“This was a first for me as I had never stepped foot on a train before, as we live in a country area.”

After a jam-packed day spent shopping, Jennie and her mother finally laid eyes on the historic Capitol Theatre.

“It was very old and beautiful,” Jennie said.

“There was even a candy bar in the theatre that sold yummy lollies just like at the movies.”

Jennie quickly found herself immersed in the magic of live theatre.

“Act one was amazing.

“It was about a variety of people, not just Alice.

“The costumes were beautiful and there was a live orchestra down under the stage.

“The ballet dances were amazing.”

Not even an injury to a lead character could spoil the atmosphere.

“Alice’s turns were spot on, it didn’t seem like anyone had noticed she had injured herself,” she said.

“It wasn’t until the interval that David Hallberg, the Artistic Director, came on stage and announced that a last-minute cast change had to be made due to the injury.

“A ballerina in a nearby hotel got the call up.

“The show must go on.”

After the show came to a close, more shopping in the CBD was followed by an excursion to Chinatown.

“Let me tell you it was an experience,” Jennie said.

“I was just understanding trains and then became a city girl.

“I am very grateful I won the tickets to the ballet.

“I wish I could do it again.”

Ella Rose Gould was thrilled to attend Cinderella, a show which featured former HPAC student Kit Thompson.

“In December I had the opportunity to watch the Australian Ballet’s Storytime ballet performance of Cinderella featuring the rising talent from the Australian Ballet School,” she said.

“From the choreography by David McAllister to Sergei Prokofieve’s Cinderella composition, the ballet was fun, interactive, and overall an entertaining experience.

“The dancers showcased exceptional technique, artistry, and stage craft – very much inspiring for younger generations.

“The ballet is perfect for younger children or any ballet lovers out there,” Ellie said.

By Andrea FERRARI