ClubGrant through Sawtell RSL supports Coffs Coast Legacy

COFFS Coast Legacy, through a long-standing relationship with Sawtell RSL, is the grateful recipient of $6,000 funding through the ClubGRANTS program.

Coffs Coast Legacy is a local charity that provides wellbeing and compensation support for the families of veterans.



Support from local organisations helps Legacy in delivering vital services to local veteran families.

Community Liaison Coffs Coast Legacy Jane Sury told News Of The Area, “If you are connected with a community or sporting group, I would encourage you to check out this grant.

“Sawtell RSL were very supportive every step of the way.”

ClubGRANTS is one of the nation’s largest grant programs, providing grants to a variety of worthy causes across NSW.

Kate Drum, Manager at Sawtell RSL said, “We have donated over $100,000 to local schools, sporting groups and charities over the last year as part of the ClubGRANTS Scheme, with Legacy being one of our beneficiaries.’’

Jane Sury said Coffs Coast Legacy has worked closely with Sawtell RSL for many years.

“We have a great Community of Practice on the Coffs Coast and that can only benefit our Legacy families.

“Many of our Legatees are also members of the Sub-Branch,” she added.

Applying for a ClubGRANT online is quick and easy, community groups can contact their local club and get information and advice at any time.

By Andrea FERRARI