Coming together with a BBQ by the beach to celebrate headspace Day

EMBRACING the theme of ‘Ditching Impossible Expectations’, headspace Coffs Harbour marked 2023 headspace Day with a beachside social gathering.

Last Thursday morning headspace Coffs Harbour and the Lions Club came together at North Wall to offer a free barbecue breakfast and the chance to talk about all things mental health and wellbeing.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

headspace Coffs Harbour’s purpose is to provide a free service for young people with mild to moderate or emerging mental health issues.

“This year’s headspace theme encourages young people, and in fact everyone in our community, to ditch the impossible expectations placed on them to better equip them for life’s ups and downs,” headspace Coffs Harbour Centre Manager Suzanne O’Donnell told News Of The Area.

The idea is to unite to break down the stigmas, debunk societal expectations and promote positive mental health.

This might include taking time out from these imposed pressures, by “getting out and about for a walk, run or swim, catching up with a friend or family, playing with your pets, reading a book and even turning your phone off once in a while.”

“There is still a reluctance in our community to seek help with mental health, and we hope that holding events like this encourages people to have the confidence to reach out for support.

“Our doors are open to young people between the ages of twelve and 25, and their friends and family, so if things don’t feel quite right come and have a chat,” said Suzanne.

headspace Day is celebrated every October at the start of Mental Health month.

headspace Coffs Harbour, a service of Health Voyage Ltd can be contacted on 02 6652 1878, hch@healthvoyage.org.au or check out the website headspace.org.au/coffsharbour or visit headspace.org.au for safe and supportive online community chats, one on one chats with a clinician and heaps more.

By Andrea FERRARI