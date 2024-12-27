Coffs’ Allegra School recognised in Parliament



ALLEGRA School in Coffs city centre was the subject of Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh’s Community Recognition Statement presented to Parliament in November.

Community Recognition Statements are one-minute presentations made by MPs which congratulate or acknowledge the achievements of people or groups in the community, recognise charity work, retirement, honours and awards, or express words of thanks or condolence.



Mr Singh chose to mention Allegra as a school in Coffs CBD that is making a big difference across the community by being at the forefront of inclusive and individual education.

“Allegra welcomes young people from a range of learning and social backgrounds who have barriers to learning and found mainstream schools challenging,” he said.

“Allegra’s success lies in creating a balanced approach to academics and wellbeing.

“Using a combination of extensive multi-layered learning support, small class sizes and a differentiated approach to the curriculum tailored to the individual, Allegra is creating transformative learning experiences and opportunities for students to thrive.”

After two major renovations, an increase in specialised staff, and the implementation of extensive learning supports to complement existing programs, school principal Erin Caceda was excited to host an open day for local health and education professionals.

“The open day was a chance to share our vision and values as well as our learning and support programs with locals who work with young people,” Mrs Caceda said.

“We offer students in Years 9 and 10 a safe and supportive learning environment by creating a balanced approach to academics and wellbeing.”

“Understanding the vital connection between a student’s overall wellbeing and their learning outcomes is at our core.

“We provide a support network to assist young people build resilience and learn strategies to enable them to leave school with choice, purpose and direction.”

By Andrea FERRARI