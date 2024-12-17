Coffs-based Yazidi woman wins Heywire true story competition



MAYADA, a young Yazidi woman living within her community in Coffs Harbour, has won a place in the 2025 ABC Heywire competition after entering her story of escaping her ISIS captors in Syria.

Heywire is a true story competition from the ABC which calls young people in regional, rural and remote Australia to tell accounts of their lived experience.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The 38 winning writers showcase incredible determination, grit, and powerful commitment to inspiring change in their communities through their stories.

By speaking openly and authentically about life beyond our major cities, through written stories, photos, videos, or audio recordings, the stories highlight Australia’s rich diversity and provide an insight into the lives and communities of young Australians living in the regions.

Mayada escaped child slavery and saved two other girls after being captured by ISIS in the Yazidi genocide in August 2014.

Her story discusses genocide, rape and child sex trafficking.

“My story begins with me and my family sitting in the kitchen,” writes Mayada.

“We closed all the doors because the village elders said ISIS entered and took over.

“ISIS made everyone in our village, Kojo (Kocho), go to the school.

“Once we were there, they separated the men and women.

“They tied the men’s hands and put them in cars.

“After the cars drove away we heard gunshots.”

She goes on to say how everyone started to cry and scream, with the attackers taking the women away and separating family members.

Aged eleven, Mayada was moved to Syria and taken by a man in his fifties who raped her.

“This kept going for one and a half long years, until he sold me to another equally brutal evil man.

“This continued until six men had abused me constantly.

“It was unbearable.”

After five failed escape attempts, she was successful on the sixth and managed to coordinate the escape of two other young girls kept in the same building.

“I survived and now I’m building a new life in Coffs Harbour where there is a big Yazidi community.”

Mayada was school captain and volleyball captain at Orara High School and now works as a translator for Kurdish and Arabic speakers.

“My story can be difficult to hear but it’s important that people know what happened to me and to other Yazidis,” she said.

“One day, I want to write a book about my life.

“I’ve already thought of a title: She’s Brave.”

ABC Director of News Justin Stevens, applauded this year’s winners for their honest and genuine storytelling.

“Heywire’s true magic comes from the young Australians who participate,” he said.

“With bravery and authenticity, they offer us a glimpse into their lives in regional Australia, revealing the obstacles they encounter and the aspirations they hold.

“It’s crucial for young voices to be heard nationwide, and the ABC is honoured to champion this through the annual Heywire competition.”

The stories in 2025 share tales of becoming a world-class musician in outback Queensland, fleeing war-torn Ukraine, surviving a rare childhood cancer, pursuing heptathlon Olympic dreams and raising awareness about climate issues.

By Andrea FERRARI