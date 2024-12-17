Brilliant Braves win Far North Coast title



BELLINGER Valley Braves are champions of the Far North Coast after winning the grand final of the Sunshine Basketball Conference representative season.

The Braves capped off a magnificent undefeated season with an 82-70 win against the Lismore Storm in the season decider at Byron Bay.

The Braves successfully defended the Sunshine Conference title they won last year, winning all sixteen of their games this season.

Lachlan Alexander top scored for the Braves in the grand final with 22 points, earning Most Valuable Player honours.

The Braves earned a grand final spot with a 71-59 win against the Lismore Storm in their semi-final.

Ryan Crowney and Bryce Sully top scored with seventeen points each.

Braves player Bryce Sully was awarded the Most Valuable Player of the competition, and teammate Sam Russo was awarded Defensive Player of the Year.

A club spokesperson gave a recap of their grand final victory.

“The lads have had a wonderful season going undefeated heading into the finals to match up against a strong Lismore Storm line up,” they said.

“The lads secured their fifth grand final appearance with a win on Saturday to wait to see who they would play Sunday morning, again it was the Lismore boys.

“It was a strong physical contest, with some awesome basketball on display from both teams.

“With the game being tightly contested all game, our boys got up to win by twelve when the siren sounded, for back-to-back flags.”

By Aiden BURGESS