Coffs basketball teams win grand finals



COFFS Basketball champions have been crowned after winning the grand finals of Coffs Harbour Basketball Association’s summer season.

Run It Back capped off a tremendous undefeated season with a 52-44 win against All Washed Up! in the Men’s A Grade grand final at Sportz Central.

Jonah Martin top scored for the winners with a game high 14 points.

Rex Clutario was named Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the grand final.

24fitty won the Men’s B Grade grand final with a 53-46 win against Thunderbirds.

Kieran Austin top scored for the winners with 19 points, and Nicholas Tobin had a game high 22 points.

Nicholas Tobin was named MVP of the grand final.

Mantas finished as Men’s C Grade champions having a 35-32 win against Chiroraptors in their grand final.

Beau Watson-Sinclair was named MVP of the grand final.

Waratah Women won the Women’s A Grade title, and Hilliars Roses won the Women’s Social Competition grand final, having a 23-16 win against Sky Hookers.

Kristy Goodman was named MVP of the Women’s Social Competition grand final.

Next season’s men’s competitions move to Monday nights, with the winter season starting on Monday, 29 April.

The women’s winter competitions tip off on Tuesday, 30 April, with a new Men’s Over 30s competition also getting underway that night.

By Aiden BURGESS

