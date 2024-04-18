Hockey Coffs Coast juniors represent NSW



TWO of Hockey Coffs Coast’s most promising juniors have represented their state on the field.

Levi Fischer and Evie Laverty were members of their respective NSW teams at the Hockey Australia Under 16 Championships in Hobart.

Both Fischer and Laverty did their state proud winning silver medals, as their teams finished runners up at the National Championships.

Fischer’s NSW Boys team finished top of their pool before a semi-final victory against Victoria, while Laverty’s NSW Girls team finished second in their pool before a semi-final win against Western Australia.

Both their NSW teams finished runners up to Queensland.

Fischer plays for Beaches Hockey Club, and Laverty for Bellingen in the local Hockey Coffs Coast competition.

Hockey Coffs Coast junior’s chairperson Ellie Winzer explained the attributes which helped to make the two juniors NSW representatives.

“They are both incredibly naturally talented, but also extremely dedicated players,” she said.

“They are dedicated to their teams, and are not selfish players and they look for other players.

“Both are attacking midfielders and they play quite well up forward.

“They have a great work ethic, and it is no surprise they have made that level and are playing for NSW.

“They are both lovely kids, and have a really good attitude on and off the field.”

By Aiden BURGESS

