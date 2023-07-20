Coffs City Choir sings Christmas in July at Coffs Central

GET out your jingling bells and head along for a singsong as Coffs City Choir celebrates Christmas in July at Coffs Central on Saturday 29 July at 12 noon.

You’ll find the choir on Level 1, near the food court.



Singing seasonal songs, the choir has decided to kick off the Christmas hymns with ‘Angels We Have Heard On High’, followed by favourites all the way through the festive program.

“We have a classic Christmas song book; we’ll be singing all the favourites from there,” Kieran Blaney, Coffs City Choir spokesperson told News Of The Area.

“And we’ve chosen Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer as the closing carol.”

The performance will last at least an hour, he said.

“Christmas in July is an iconic Australian celebration; we’d love to see lots of people come along and sing with us.”

Everyone is welcome, singing along on the day or joining the choir as a member.

“Anyone wanting to have a go can come along to our Thursday evening singing and give it a try,” he said.

The choir committee has a suggested ‘try it out’ policy before becoming a member.

“Have three goes and see how you feel before signing up,” Kieran suggested.

Coffs City Choir meets to sing every Thursday from 5pm to 7pm at the Uniting Church on the corner of Gordon and Vernon Streets, Coffs Harbour.

For more information about joining the choir phone president Sheryl Black on 0400 129 432 or visit Coffs City Choir Facebook page.

Coffs Central celebrates Christmas in July from 9am until 2pm on Saturday 29 July with market stalls, food stalls, Christmas craft, face painting, mulled wine and a visit from Mrs Claus and her Christmas Fairies.

By Andrea FERRARI