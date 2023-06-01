Coffs Coast career expo attracts 1200 local students

THIRTEEN local high schools attended the Coffs Coast Career Connections event on Thursday 25 May at the Coffs Harbour Racecourse, bringing together some 1200 students to browse a myriad of careers as showcased by 64 ‘Career Champions’.

Organised by Mid Coast Connect, the purpose of the event is to share information on a wide range of jobs and careers and ignite interest in the pre-workforce youngsters.

Jenny Fraser, CEO of Mid Coast Connect, conducted the official opening at 9.00am and the event concluded at 12.30pm.

The expo was a free event that was open to the public and everyone was welcome to attend.

The thirteen high schools participating in the event, bringing students and teachers, came from Coffs Harbour, Nambucca Heads, Dorrigo, Bellingen and Woolgoolga.

The exhibition showcased locally available training and employment opportunities, with 60-plus Career Champions together with City of Coffs Harbour and Southern Cross University representatives.

They spent the morning covering career pathways and support services that might inspire and motivate the students as well as encouraging them to find out how they can become part of the future workforce.

The exhibitors showcased information and connections to a diverse range of careers.

“Coffs Coast Career Connections is important in terms of raising the awareness and aspirations of young people about their careers with an objective to highlight the options available locally,” Jenny Fraser told News Of The Area.

The event connects young people to education/training providers, employment services, employers, apprenticeship/traineeship services, disability providers, government services, and other support services to help them make informed decisions about their future.

Mid Coast Connect gives a special thank you to its event partners who assisted in making this event possible: the City of Coffs Harbour and Southern Cross University

“A special thank you to the wonderful Rotarians who help out every year, event coordinator Bob Prater and the Mid Coast Connect Team for their support in organising a very successful Careers Expo for 2023,” said Jenny.

By Andrea FERRARI