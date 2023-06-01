New Sundays-only tour launched at Coffs Botanic Garden

A NEW 45-minute Garden Discovery Tour by electric buggy has been launched by the volunteer Friends of the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden.

Offered on Sundays only, the timetable provides departures at 10am, 11am, 12:30pm and 1:30pm.

A maximum of seven people per tour can hop on board, accompanied by the Friends garden tour guide, who also does the driving.

The new electric buggy is quiet, unobtrusive for the natural environment and makes getting around the garden easy for all ages.

Volunteer Guides Coordinator at the Botanic Garden, Helen Wildman, told News Of The Area, “The new tour takes in a short stroll at the lake and Japanese Garden at the far end of the garden, just under one kilometre from the entrance.

“We also stop for a short tour of the new Glasshouse on the way back.

“The new e-buggy tour will help make the whole garden more accessible to families with young children, and for people with reduced mobility.

“While quietly gliding under the canopy of the natural forest and the international garden plantings, each tour will highlight stories about the plants and animals living in the garden.

“The guides can also provide tips on other walks and special garden areas to visit as well as the best places to spot a koala or a powerful owl.”

The new Garden Discovery Tour departs from just inside the entrance to the Botanic Garden.

Booking in for your tour is advised.

“Booking ahead is highly recommended as there are only seven places on each tour, and we don’t want people to turn up to the garden and find all the tours are full for that day.”

Bookings can be made by calling the garden Information Centre and Shop on 6648 4188.

A $5-per-person payment for the tour is made on arrival at the garden on the day of tour.

All proceeds from the tours go to support the work at Coffs’ Botanic Garden.

By Andrea FERRARI