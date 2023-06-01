Draft Bush Fire Risk Management Plan invites public feedback

THE people of Coffs Harbour are being asked for their comments and feedback on the draft Bush Fire Risk Management Plan (BFRMP) compiled by Coffs Coast Bush Fire Management Committee (BFMC).

The plan is on exhibition now and the public is invited to view the draft plan and make comments by Monday 10 July.

A Bush Fire Risk Management Plan (BFRMP) is a comprehensive document that maps and describes the level of bush fire risk across an area and the proposed treatments to minimise and mitigate the risk.

A BFRMP identifies bushfire issues, identifies assets at risk and the level of risk, and establishes treatment strategies to minimise the risk and who is responsible for carrying out the treatments identified.

These treatment strategies may directly affect you and your property, warned RFS Inspector Sandra Huer.

“All residents across the Coffs Coast should review this plan to ensure their fire concerns are addressed,” she said.

Fire agencies, land managers and other stakeholders have been working to identify ways of reducing the impact of fires across the Coffs Coast, “protecting lives, homes, businesses, agriculture, the environment and other assets that are important to the Coffs Coast”.

“The draft plan identifies the risk to communities and the assets we all value,” Inspector Huer said.

Using feedback from fire agencies, land managers and other stakeholders, the plan identifies ways of reducing the impact of fires across our area.

“To understand the bush fire risk in the Coffs Coast, and help inform the best ways of managing and reducing the risk, we’ve looked at what’s important to local communities, including where people live, as well as environmental, economic and cultural assets.

“We encourage members of the community to have and submit their feedback, to develop a strong plan to protect the Coffs Coast.”

The Coffs Coast draft Bush Fire Risk Management Plan is now on public exhibition online at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/managing-bush-fire-risk/bush-fire-management-committees/coffs-coast.

It can also be viewed at the following locations: Coffs Harbour Fire Control Centre, 4 De Havilland Way, Coffs Harbour; Bellingen Shire Council, 35 Hyde Street, Bellingen and City of Coffs Harbour, 2 Castle Street, Coffs Harbour.

Where possible, submissions on the draft BFRMP should be submitted through the online portal at https://nswrfs.jotform.com/231337615908863.

Written submissions can also be sent to the BFMC Executive Officer by email to coffscoastteam@rfs.nsw.gov.au or by post to PO Box 4065 Coffs Harbour Jetty 2450.

All submissions must be received by Monday 10 July, 2023.

By Andrea FERRARI