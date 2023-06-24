Coffs Coast Multi Pass tourism initiative launched

INNOVATING in local tourism, a new partnership between four of the Coffs Coast’s top tourist attractions launches an initiative aimed to benefit tourism and the wider business community.

The Coffs Coast Multi Pass brings together four of the Coffs Coast’s top tourist attractions on one ticket, offering significant savings and convenience for visitors.



Details will be officially unveiled to Coffs Coast stakeholders at a presentation on Friday 23 June.

“This new partnership between The Big Banana Fun Park, Dolphin Marine Conservation Park, Coffs Harbour Butterfly House and the National Cartoon Gallery is exciting news for tourism and the wider business community on the Coffs Coast,” Chair of the National Cartoon Gallery, Les Davis OAM, told News Of The Area.

Benefits of the Coffs Coast Multi Pass are set to flow across the whole visitor economy; from visitors spending more time and money in the region, to accommodation providers developing packages that include the pass.

“Visitors using the Coffs Coast Multi Pass will be able to spread their time over several visits to the region if they wish or plan to stay on the Coffs Coast for a week to enable them to get the most benefits from their visit to all four attractions and add in other attractions and activities while they are here,” he said.

Coffs Coast Multi Passes will be valid for twelve months from the date of issue and regular reminders to redeem passes will be sent to encourage purchases to visit the Coffs Coast and use their passes.

Purchasers of the Coffs Coast Multi Pass will enjoy receiving at least 20 percent discount on the normal entry prices.

“This should attract many more visitors to the region and also benefit local families,” said Les.

Details of when and how the Coffs Coast Multi Pass will be available for purchases and use will be announced at the Coffs Coast Multi Pass launch for regional tourism stakeholders at 5pm on Friday 23 June at the National Cartoon Gallery.

“Before or after the official proceedings, guests will be able to interact with some of the fantastic new family-friendly initiatives at the National Cartoon Gallery, including the ‘Green Screen Experience’ and ‘Cartoon Chef’ kiosks.

“These family friendly additions to the offerings at the National Cartoon Gallery will be enhanced by an animation lab that is planned to cater for teenagers interested in developing their skills as animators,” said Les.

For further information about the launch email office@nationalcartoongalery.com.au.

By Andrea FERRARI