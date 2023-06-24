Man charged over alleged arson at communications tower

A MAN has been charged following an investigation into an alleged arson at a communications tower on the state’s north coast last year.



Just after midnight on Wednesday 14 December 2022, emergency services were called to a communications tower at Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora, following reports of a fire.

On arrival, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District found the communication room broken into and computer equipment damaged by fire.

Police established a crime scene, which was forensically examined, and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Following inquiries, police arrested a 20-year-old man at Coffs Harbour Police Station about 9pm on Monday 19 June 2023.

He was charged with damaging more than $15,000 of property by fire and refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday 20 June 2023.