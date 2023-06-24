Logging contractors face court

TWO men appeared in Coffs Harbour Local Court on June 14 in relation to an incident in Wild Cattle Creek State Forest in June 2020.

Michael Luigi Vitali from South Grafton is charged with common assault against local ecologist Mark Graham.



Grafton man Rodney James Hearfield is charged with common assault and assault occasioning bodily harm against Andre Johnston.

Both men pleaded ‘not guilty’ and the matter will be heard next in Coffs Harbour on August 16.

A spokesperson for Forestry Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) said it was aware of the incident involving third-party contractors and a community member who had entered a worksite where authorised forestry operations were taking place.

The spokesperson said FCNSW took this matter extremely seriously and it was referred to NSW Police immediately.

The individuals were employed by a contractor, not by FCNSW.

By Andrew VIVIAN