HeartStart Glenreagh seeking feedback on plans for Orara Valley community hub

HEARTSTART Glenreagh is currently seeking feedback from the Orara Valley community about the concept of a ‘community hub’ for valley residents.

“A hub is a safe and supported place where local and broader communities can come together to build resilience, create connections and share resources,” HeartStart Glenreagh’s Faye Neil told News Of The Area.The Orara Valley community hub will reflect the community’s preferences.



“Right now, we don’t have a dedicated community hub in the Orara Valley and we would love to see one, or more, created for our community.”

HeartStart Glenreagh has received funding from the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal and the Yulgilbar Foundation to engage with the community about the need for a ‘community hub’ and to develop an action plan to support its development and implementation.

The project is being led by a focus group comprising community leaders and representatives from the Orara Valley.

It aims to connect these communities through a diverse and inclusive consultation process, with the engagement design and outcomes ultimately being guided by the people.

The project will build on the outcomes of the Fire to Flourish Blueprint project which showed that most people supported the creation of a ‘resilience hub’, also known as a neighbourhood centre or community centre.

A key part of the current consultation process will be to understand what location would best meet the needs of the Orara Valley community.

“This could be one place or a network of hubs across the valley,” said Faye.

“It will also establish the services and facilities that could be provided at the hub to meet current and future needs.”

This will help determine whether the hub should be a new purpose-built facility, or whether the repurposing of an existing building or co-locating with another facility would be more viable.

“We now want to hear from the Orara Valley community about this concept.

“Whether you’re a long-time resident, a passionate community advocate, or a newcomer with fresh perspectives, your ideas are invaluable and welcome,” she said.

Following are ways you can get involved and make a difference.

Participate in the postcard survey by picking up a card from one of the collection points across the Valley:

Coramba, Ulong, Lowanna, Lanitza, Coutts Crossing and Glenreagh General Stores and Idle In Café

at Nana Glen.

Complete and return the survey by 15 July 2023 to have the chance to win a $100 visa gift card.

If you’re inspired to express your vision, you can take part in the creative expression project, open to all ages.

Invitations are open for the submission of creative expressions about what a hub could look and feel like.

This could be in any creative medium: a painting, drawing, plan, sketch, story, poem or video expressing what a hub could look and feel like; whatever inspires you.

Where possible, submissions will be exhibited at the Glenreagh Timber Festival.

Please send your creative submissions to HeartStart Glenreagh Inc by 15 July 2023:

Email: heartstart@glenreagh.org.au

PO Box 5022 Glenreagh NSW

HeartStart has a stall at the Glenreagh Timber Festival on Saturday 29 July, where the community is invited to drop by and have a chat.

“We will be sharing what the community has told us during the consultation so far.”

Follow the Heartstart Glenreagh Facebook page to stay up to date with the project and the different ways you can be involved in this community vision.

For more information about the project, contact HeartStart Glenreagh’s Faye Neil on 0439 190 076.

By Andrea FERRARI