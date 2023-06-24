Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod going like a song and dance

THE Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod has kicked off for 2023 with students and teachers giving their all to this highlight of their year.

Eisteddfod President Debbie Waters told News Of The Area all disciplines have had great audience numbers to date.



“This has made the experience for the performing students even more exciting.”

Beginning on Wednesday 31 May with the School Choirs event, competitors were adjudicated by Rachel Kelly, a well-known music specialist from Sydney.

“She (Rachel) was very impressed by the standard of the students’ choral skills as well as their commitment and concentration,” said Debbie.

“Over 900 students, from Kindergarten to Year 12, took part in this competition, which was held at the LifeHouse Church in Coffs Harbour.”

Performances included a display of Auslan skills, acapella and community choirs.

Next was the Instrumental discipline with Jason Noble as the adjudicator.

“In both the school day held on June 2 at Coffs Harbour Education Campus and the solo and chamber sections which took place at The Coffs Harbour Regional Conservatorium on June 3 and 4, the atmosphere was one of shared musical experience, enjoying the support of fellow competitors and learning from positive and constructive comments for improvement,” Louise Ray, Section Organiser, told NOTA.

“Our adjudicator, Jason Noble, spoke highly of the musicians and commented on the support of teachers and parents in every child’s musical journey.

“We were lucky to have a representative from Park Beach Bowls, our major sponsor, Mr Laurie Boekeman, attend our final session to hand out the trophies and prize money to our senior and junior champions.

“These went to Mercedes Hohenlohe and Louis Kerbert respectively,” she said.

Vocal discipline was held at Jetty Memorial Theatre on Wednesday with Brett Holland adjudicating.

Once again students were enthusiastic and received great feedback from Brett.

Dance Group weekend saw over 4,000 students involved in various performances.

“Some highlights of the weekend included the new National Section which was open to the community for cultural dances and our Teachers Feature, along with Mature and Motivated, which is always a huge hit with the audience,” said Debbie.

Adjudicator Debbie Landel was impressed with the students’ commitment, costuming and technical skills and was grateful to the committee for organising such a well-run, friendly event.

Dance solos have been taking place all week at Jetty Memorial Theatre and will finish on Saturday 24 June.

“It has been so rewarding to see our dance soloists being able to once again be provided the opportunities for performing and competing,” said Debbie.

Speech and Drama sections are to follow at Jetty Memorial Theatre on 25 and 26 June.

“It’s a busy time for us all but we are fortunate to have wonderful volunteers and sponsors to enable the Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod to continue in our 51st year.”

By Andrea FERRARI