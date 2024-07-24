Coffs Coast Tigers score life-saving grant



COFFS Coast Tigers Football Club is kicking goals thanks to the NSW Community Building Partnership Program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said he was extremely pleased the club had scored a $5990 grant which will allow them to proceed with a life-saving project.

“Coffs Coast Tigers applied for funds under the Community Building Partnership Program for their defibrillator project and I’m delighted they can now proceed,” Mr Singh said.

“The club will purchase a fully monitored and publicly accessible cabinet and defibrillator, which will be available to the club and community 24/7.

“With increasing numbers of people of all ages participating in sport and recreation across the Coffs Coast, this funding equips Coffs Coast Tigers Football Club to respond to life-threatening emergencies.

“I applaud them for doing their bit to help save lives in our community.”

Mr Singh said the funding followed an $8085 NSW Local Sport Grant earlier this year for the club’s ‘Achieving Goals’ initiative.

“Coffs Coast Tigers FC has always been focused on family and community, providing a safe, positive and inclusive environment and encouraging members of all abilities to reach their full potential,” Mr Singh said.

The Tigers’ home ground at Polwarth Drive buzzes with activity on Saturdays, from under-6 junior matches kicking off at 8 am to first-grade seniors wrapping up at 7 pm.

Registrations for the Coffs Coast Tigers soared by 26 percent this season, marking another bumper year.

The Tigers have 299 registered football players in 2024, with 30 percent being female.

By David WIGLEY