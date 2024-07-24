North Coast Force women play representative game



THE AFL North Coast women have played a representative match for the first time since before COVID.

Saturday saw the North Coast Force women travel down to Newcastle to face an AFL North West outfit.

Captained by Northern Beaches player Britt Hargreaves, the Force faced not only a strong opponent but a windy cross-breeze that saw play more often than not trapped on one side of the oval.

A physical struggle between the two teams combined with the tricky conditions saw the half time score being the North West Blue Heelers kicking the only score of the half, a goal to Melanie Young in the first 30 seconds of the match.

Christine Kirby from Port Macquarie was proving strong both in defence and in the middle while Hargreaves led her team strongly.

Sawtell/Toormina’s Nellie O’Dwyer displayed a high work rate while young Magpie Charlotte Priest earned possessions through strong tackling.

The contest opened up after the interval as the combatants tried to find extra space and North West extended its lead to 14 points at the final break thanks to another goal to Young.

The North Coast enjoyed more inside 50 entries in the final term and were able to get on the board via a goal by Gabbi Boyle from the Blues.

The Blue Heelers had the better of the day and deservedly won 4.2 (26) to 1.1 (7).

Gunnedah player Laura Ewington was named as the best player on the ground while Kirby was announced as the best player of the Force.

