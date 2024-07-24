Unity and spirit propel Urunga Raiders to Indigenous Round success



AFTER a heartfelt Welcome to Country by Matt Flanders, accompanied by the haunting notes of the didgeridoo, the Urunga Raiders stormed into action, scoring within the first ten seconds of their matchup with the Coffs City United Lions.

It was an inspired opening that clearly signaled the Raiders’ intent, with Lachlan Indian-Manning rifling the ball into the net straight from the kickoff.

The Raiders kept up the pressure throughout the first half, threatening to increase their lead on several occasions. Stand-in coach Ethan Hocking later shared the rallying message he had delivered in the dressing room at halftime.

“The main thing we talked about at halftime was to keep working for each other and putting in the effort all around,” Hocking said.

“Communicate with each other in constructive ways.

“Stick to our game plan, and the result will come our way.

“Never give up on the ball, always compete for the full 90 minutes.”

The second half mirrored the first, with a fired-up Raiders team winning the lion’s share of 50/50 tackles and maintaining relentless pressure.

The Lions fought back with strong plays from Blake Townsend and Caleb Lokpo, but it was Indian-Manning who sealed the three points for the Raiders with his second goal of the match for a 2-0 victory.

In a public statement, Urunga FC emphasised the significance of the Indigenous Round.

“This weekend has been a significant one for our club, filled with fantastic wins and a strong display of the incredible culture we cherish here at Urunga FC.

“We are incredibly proud of the welcoming and respectful atmosphere created by our members and the wider community.”

The Raiders’ performance on the field was a testament to their dedication and unity, reflecting the spirit of the Indigenous Round and the club’s commitment to celebrating and respecting the rich cultural heritage that defines their community.

By David WIGLEY

