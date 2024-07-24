Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club hosts Australian Championship



AUSTRALIA’s finest kart racers have pursued the coveted chequered flag and podium positions over four huge days of racing in Coffs Harbour.

Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club hosted Round 4 of the Australian Kart Championship, the first time the club had hosted the prestigious event.

James Cittolin was one of the 400 drivers who converged on Coffs Harbour to test their racing skills against the country’s best.

The fourteen-year-old from Lismore enjoyed racing on the new upgraded track.

“It’s my first-time racing on the new layout here, and it’s pretty good now, it’s longer,” he said.

“We were going alright sitting in the top 10 around 7th, and then got shuffled in the final and ended up a bit further back in 17th.”

Despite his young age, James said he had previous experience racing at the national level.

“I’ve done multiple years of the Championship before this, it’s my fourth-year racing in the Australian Championship,” he said.

“My Pop was into motorsport, and Dad’s a mechanic, so that’s what got me into motorsport.

“I just love driving and the competition, and the Championship is a good place to start.”

The final round of the Australian Kart Championship is set to be held on 29 August-1 September at Oakleigh, Victoria.

By Aiden BURGESS