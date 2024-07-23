C.ex Coffs Bowls Club



OUR Major Fours Championship has been played and won by Di De La Cruz’s team of Robyn Groundwater, Sue Wilson and Joan Griffin. The worthy runner-ups were Jan Appleton’s team of Rosemary Williams, Dot Heron and Margaret Stocks. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL.

Thursday 4th July: With the prestigious Phoenix Pairs being played at Park Beach Bowls Club we had Park Beach players join us for a game at Cex. A great morning of bowls: Trish Rhodes, Cheryl Jones, Jeanette Kutz d Angela Fryer, Patricia Lumley, Coral Garrett 25-26; Robyn McIntyre, Laine Down, Barbara Johns d Joce Landrey, Pat Garner, Jim Down 17-12.

Tuesday 9th July: Rosemary Williams, Ardis Ellsmore, Di De La Cruz d Robyn Groundwater, Jeanette Kutz, Graham Cowell 23-12; Liz Ann Jeffery, Joan Griffin, Jan Appleton d Margaret Stocks, John Agst, Cheryl Jones 18-11.

Thursday 11th July: Rosemary Williams, Lainr Down, Ardis Ellsmore d Chris Irvine, Robyn Groundwater, Joan Griffin 20-19; Beryl Foster, Angela Fryer, Jan Appleton d Robyn McIntyre, Patricia Lumley, Jeanette Kutz 31-3.

Tuesday 16th July: Joce Landrey, Angela Fryer, Jeanette Kutz drew with Beryl Foster, Chris Irvine, Graham Cowell 13 all; Liz Ann Jeffery, John Agst, Mary Buckley d Margaret Stocks, Rosemary Williams, Dot Heron 14-12; Joan Willis, Mary Muller, Sue Wilson d Joan Willis(s), Laine Down, Jan Appleton 14-12.

Thursday 18th July: Joce Landrey, Rosemary Williams, Jeanette Kutz, Mary Buckley d Joan Griffin, Laine Down, Sue Wilson, Di De La Cruz 25-23; Robyn McIntyre, Margaret Stocks, Viv Gayford, Jan Appleton d Robyn McIntyre(s), Angela Fryer, Jim Down, Dot Heron 24-17.

By Mary BUCKLEY