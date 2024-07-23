C.ex Coffs Bowls Club Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 24, 2024 Major Fours Championship has been played and won by Di De La Cruz’s team of Robyn Groundwater, Sue Wilson and Joan Griffin. OUR Major Fours Championship has been played and won by Di De La Cruz’s team of Robyn Groundwater, Sue Wilson and Joan Griffin. The worthy runner-ups were Jan Appleton’s team of Rosemary Williams, Dot Heron and Margaret Stocks. CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL. Thursday 4th July: With the prestigious Phoenix Pairs being played at Park Beach Bowls Club we had Park Beach players join us for a game at Cex. A great morning of bowls: Trish Rhodes, Cheryl Jones, Jeanette Kutz d Angela Fryer, Patricia Lumley, Coral Garrett 25-26; Robyn McIntyre, Laine Down, Barbara Johns d Joce Landrey, Pat Garner, Jim Down 17-12. Tuesday 9th July: Rosemary Williams, Ardis Ellsmore, Di De La Cruz d Robyn Groundwater, Jeanette Kutz, Graham Cowell 23-12; Liz Ann Jeffery, Joan Griffin, Jan Appleton d Margaret Stocks, John Agst, Cheryl Jones 18-11. Thursday 11th July: Rosemary Williams, Lainr Down, Ardis Ellsmore d Chris Irvine, Robyn Groundwater, Joan Griffin 20-19; Beryl Foster, Angela Fryer, Jan Appleton d Robyn McIntyre, Patricia Lumley, Jeanette Kutz 31-3. Tuesday 16th July: Joce Landrey, Angela Fryer, Jeanette Kutz drew with Beryl Foster, Chris Irvine, Graham Cowell 13 all; Liz Ann Jeffery, John Agst, Mary Buckley d Margaret Stocks, Rosemary Williams, Dot Heron 14-12; Joan Willis, Mary Muller, Sue Wilson d Joan Willis(s), Laine Down, Jan Appleton 14-12. Thursday 18th July: Joce Landrey, Rosemary Williams, Jeanette Kutz, Mary Buckley d Joan Griffin, Laine Down, Sue Wilson, Di De La Cruz 25-23; Robyn McIntyre, Margaret Stocks, Viv Gayford, Jan Appleton d Robyn McIntyre(s), Angela Fryer, Jim Down, Dot Heron 24-17. By Mary BUCKLEY