Coffs Coast’s best clubs of the winter sporting season

ANOTHER winter sporting season on the Coffs Coast is in the books.

Here have been the best local clubs throughout 2023.

Coffs Harbour Snappers: Won the Mid North Coast Rugby Union Northern Division’s reserve grade premiership.

Also finished as runners up and minor premiers in the first grade competition.

SCU Marlins: Shone brightly in the juniors winning the Under 18s Boys, Under 16s Boys, and Under 14s Girls premierships.

Woolgoolga Seahorses: An historic season for the club winning their maiden Group 2 Rugby League first grade premiership.

Also won the Under 15s premiership, and finished runners up in both the reserve grade and League Tag competitions.

Coffs Harbour Comets: Won the Group 2 Rugby League reserve grade and League Tag premierships.

Were also strong in the juniors winning the Under 14s premiership, and finished runners up in the Under 11s and Under 13s.

Sawtell Panthers: The Panthers women won the North Coast Women’s Rugby League premiership in their debut season in the competition.

The club also featured prominently in the junior ranks, winning the Under 16s League Tag premiership, and finishing runners up in the Under 15s and Under 16s.

Sawtell/Toormina Saints: Won the AFL North Coast’s Under 18s premiership, with both their men’s first grade and women’s teams playing finals, they and Port Macquarie the only clubs to feature in both finals series.

Beaches Hockey Club: Won the Women’s Division 1 and Under 16s premierships in the Hockey Coffs Coast season.

Urunga Hockey Club: Won Hockey Coffs Coast’s Men’s Division 1 and Men’s Division 2 premierships.

Woolgoolga United FC: Won their maiden first grade men’s grand final since the club’s formation in 1971.

Also finished as senior premiers in the Men’s reserves competition, and were strong in the juniors as season premiers in the 12 Boys 1st Division, 12 Girls 2nd Division, and 16 Girls.

Boambee FC: Produced arguably the two most dominant teams in North Coast Football competitions, as the Boambee Eagles lost just once on their way to winning the Women’s 1st Division season premiership and grand final double, while the Boambee B52 Bombers won all their matches to win the Over 35s competition.

Northern Storm FC: Finished as season premiers of the Men’s Premier League, and produced two unbeaten season premiers in the 16 Boys 1st Division and 12 Girls 1st Division.

Coffs Harbour Breakers: Became the first club to win the AFL North Coast’s women’s premiership for the second time since the competition’s inception in 2018.

By Aiden BURGESS