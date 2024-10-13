Coffs Conservatorium appoints new President and Board Chair



COFFS Harbour Regional Conservatorium has elected Dr Terrence Hays as President and Chair of the Board of Directors.

Together with recently appointed Artistic Director Dr Glen Hodges, Dr Hays brings a wealth of experience to the Conservatorium.



Both musicians have strong backgrounds in performance, research, and music administration with Dr Hodges specialising in composition and jazz studies and Dr Hays having a strong background in keyboard studies and performance – including harpsichord, piano and organ.

Students of all ages, including people with special needs and seniors, can access music tuition through the diverse programs offered at the Conservatorium.

This includes early childhood classes, instrumental lessons with leading qualified teachers, participation in choirs, contemporary composition lessons, and instrumental ensembles led by professional teachers and performers.

Dr Hays said he was excited to be “taking the baton with the help of the team of Directors and working with the Artistic Director so that the Conservatorium continues to grow and deliver the music programs that are needed in our region.

“This includes supporting schools, teachers, parents and students so they can experience the joys and benefits of quality music making,” he said.

This weekend the Coffs Con is celebrating 40 years of making music with a three-day series of cultural and artistic events.

The appointments and the milestone are seen by the organisation as a time of transition, development and opportunity.

As well as celebrating the founding teachers and benefactors, they will also celebrate the tireless work and dedication of the many people who have served on the Board of Directors, including Lesley Schoer who recently resigned after being President and Board Chair for thirteen years.

During this time the Conservatorium grew in student numbers, staff and programs, and now has a purposely designed building, with specialised teaching studios, ensemble rehearsal rooms, and concert auditorium.

By Andrea FERRARI