Tourism growth for the Coffs Coast



TOURISM Research Australia (TRA) has released figures for the 2023 and 2024 years, revealing impressive visitor growth for the Coffs Coast.

The TRA report shows there were 885,000 domestic overnight visitors per year to Coffs Harbour in the two-year average for 2023-24, a near 20 percent jump on 2022-23.



The latest numbers are also well up on the pre-Covid four-year (2016-19) average of 821,000.

The survey found domestic day visitors spent $147 million (average per year 2023-24) compared to $105m (2022-23).

The average spend per trip by domestic day visitors is also up to $221 in the latest period, compared to $157 – a 40.9 percent jump.

City of Coffs Harbour General Manager Natalia Cowley highlighted the post-Covid trend for outdoor tourism experiences as a factor in the results.

“We are implementing a whole-of-sector strategy which includes a focus on higher value visitors who are coming here for diving, mountain biking, trail running – for active recreation and adventure sports,” she said.

“We were the first location in NSW to be accorded ECO Destination status and this has underlined our credentials in this space.

Ms Cowley also noted the impact of several major sporting events on the Coffs Coast, and the council’s marketing campaigns in traditional, social and digital media.

“We have been showcasing attractions and the local people behind the activities as many modern travellers are interested in experiences and stories.

“Our many food options on the Coffs Coast are also a strength.

“All of these are amplified in the Coffs Coast Explorer app which was launched by the City in May so its impact isn’t really captured in this survey.”