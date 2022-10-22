Coffs Eisteddfod co-ordinator to direct Priscilla Queen of the Desert

LONG time co-ordinator of the Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod Society’s (CHDES) vocal section, Vanessa Crossley, has set herself a new challenge with directing Coffs Harbour Musical Comedy Company’s (CHMCC) upcoming production of ‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert The Musical’.

Vanessa is no stranger to the stage having first performed at the Jetty Memorial Theatre (JMT) in 1981 as a member of Woolgoolga All Age Little Theatre Company.



In the years since then she has been involved in over 30 productions with both Coffs Harbour Amateur Theatrical Society (CHATS) and CHMCC.

Vanessa told News Of The Area, “I have always thought I would like to take on the challenge of directing a show when the time was right and when I had some spare time in my life.

“That time never seemed to arrive whilst working as a registered nurse and raising five children, so I thought now was as good a time as any.”

She also explained her choice of show to direct.

“I loved Priscilla the movie and after seeing the musical in Sydney a few years ago I decided that if I ever had the opportunity Priscilla would be the show for me.”

Based on the Oscar-winning 1994 film, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, this production features complex harmonies, large dance numbers and over 300 costumes as well as Priscilla the bus on stage.

“There is a team of eight dancers, mainly from Julie Ross Dance Company who dance throughout the show in some spectacular numbers, a small but hard-working ensemble, our three divas with magnificent voices and of course the three lead drag queens,” Vanessa said.

“It will be a show to remember.”

Tickets are available via the JMT website at https://www.jettytheatre.com/priscilla-queen-of-the-desert-the-musical/ or by calling the theatre on 6648 4930 Tuesday through to Friday 12 noon to 4pm.

By David TUNE