New Police recruits for the Coffs Coast

FOUR new probationary constables will commence duties in Coffs/Clarence Police District after they attested at a formal ceremony at the Goulburn Police Academy today.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh welcomes the new police officers to the Coffs Coast.



“Our new recruits will be part of the outstanding team in the Coffs/Clarence Police District which is on the frontline around the clock, fighting crime and keeping our community safe,” Mr Singh said.

“I thank all of our local police for performing their duties with pride and distinction every day. “Their work can be confronting and dangerous and they deserve recognition for all they do.

“I warmly welcome our newest recruits to Coffs/Clarence PD and wish them every success for the future.”

Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the newest recruits will bolster policing capabilities right across the State.

“As the probationary Class of 355 hits the ground running, they have the full support of our Government behind them,” Mr Toole said.

“They are to be commended for pursuing a career in policing where they will make a real difference while protecting and serving our communities.

“It is an honour to be in Goulburn today to witness Class 355 take the oath and pledge to keep the people of NSW safe.”

In 2019 the NSW Government announced the delivery of 1,500 additional police positions over four years.

All of these positions have now been allocated and will be filled by the end of the financial year.

Class 355 is made up of 145 recruits, including 94 men and 51 women from various backgrounds and regions across the State and country.