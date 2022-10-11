Coffs golfers off to the Scramble Championship Final

A TERRIFIC team from Coffs Harbour Golf Club have qualified for the biggest teams’ event in Australia.

The team of Jana Rothacker, Holly Adamson, Hayley Butler, Kerry Wilson and Brandon Connor qualified for The Scramble Championship Final, to be held at Sanctuary Cove in December.

The Scramble is a 4-person elimination Ambrose event held annually, and has cemented itself as Australia’s largest and most successful teams’ event with over 1,000,000 players participating in over 10,000 events over its 29-year history.

The Coffs Harbour Golf Club team qualified for the Championship Final by winning the Stage 2 regional final at the Palmer Coolum Golf Resort.

For Stage 2, a PGA Club Professional joins each qualifying team to form a 5-person team.

Coffs Harbour Golf Club PGA Professional Brandon Connor joined the team for Stage 2, with the team having a winning score of 54.7 winning by .3 of a point.

The Coffs Harbour team qualified for the regional final after winning the initial Stage 1 local event at the Coffs Harbour Golf Club, with a score of 58.125 winning by a full two points.

Brandon Connor shared with News of the Area what made the team of five so successful in this year’s Scramble.

“It was just a good mixture of players, and we complement each other well,” he said.

“It’s a good range of handicaps, and we combined well as if someone made a mistake another player would make up for it.”

The Scramble Championship Final is played under a 54-hole tournament format, with the teams of four amateurs and one professional competing.

After 36 holes, the top half of the competition gets the chance to play with some Tour Professionals in their final round.

Previous Tour Pro’s to participate in the Championship Final have included Greg Norman, John Senden, Bubba Watson, Stuart Appleby, Peter O’Malley, Cameron Percy and Rod Pampling.

The 4-day Championship Final experience includes return airfares, 4 nights’ accommodation, all-inclusive functions, Callaway and Adidas merchandise, and the chance to compete for the title across 3 rounds (plus a practice round) in tournament conditions.

