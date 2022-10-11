Mitch Walton to coach Coffs Harbour Snappers in 2023

COFFS Harbour Snappers have welcomed home Mitch Walton who has been announced as the men’s first grade and club coach for 2023.

Given Walton’s glittering playing career and coaching resume, junior president Paul Butcher is thrilled about the 2023 season.

“As a Coffs junior Mitch has an impeccable playing and coaching career both overseas and at the highest level in Australia,” said Butcher.

“What he has planned for 2023 is every club’s dream and it’s going to take our professionalism and club culture to the next level.”

The prodigal son is delighted to return home and help the Snappers up stream.

“It’s great to be back with my family this year and I am looking forward to 2023,” said Walton.

“We have a lot of great talent in our seniors and even more coming up through our juniors.

“Passing on rugby knowledge to those players to get the best from them is what being a coach is about.”

Walton has enjoyed a distinguished playing career which started at the Snappers, rising all the way up to the Australian Barbarians.

The Snappers will benefit from Walton’s vast coaching experience which spans over eleven years of men’s, women’s and junior rugby.

The anticipation for the 2023 season has already started and Butcher can’t wait for things to kick off.

“The Coffs Harbour Snappers welcome Mitch and his family home.

“We can’t wait for the season 2023 starting with an all inclusive players, coaches/managers, parents, supporters and sponsors meeting,” he said.

Walton’s playing career highlights

2010: Norths (Sydney) 1st XV colts

2010-2011: Galashiels Scottish 1st division

2011-2015: Norths 1st XV Shute shield

2016: Southern Districts (Sydney) 1st XV shute shield

2016: NRC playing for Western Sydney Rams

2017-2022: RAN rugby union/league. ADF rugby union/League (skippered Navy and ADF union team)

2011-Present: Australian Barbarians

Walton’s coaching career highlights

2011-2013: St Aloysius Prep firsts XV coach

2010-2012: Norths Junior rep backs coach (ages 12-14s)

2020-2022: Burraneer womens 7s and 10s coach (3x shute shield sevens champs, Kiama sevens champs, Hamilton sevens champs to name a few)

2021: Under 15s Boys Southern Districts 7s coach (second at state titles)

By David WIGLEY