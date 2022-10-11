Coffs Harbour to host Oztag Australian Junior Championships this weekend

COFFS Harbour is set to play host to Australia’s best junior Oztag players.

The 2022 Oztag Australian Junior Championships get underway on Friday at the Ce.x Coffs International Stadium and surrounding fields.

The three-day event will see some of Australia’s top junior sides play off for national titles.

The Coffs Harbour Thunder junior representative teams will take part in the Girls 13, Girls 14, and Girls 17 competitions, as they take on the nation’s finest on home soil.

Thunder team manager Mel Cowgill said previous experience playing at the Australian Championships would be vital for the Coffs girls.

“The majority of the younger girls are playing for either the third or fourth time round, so hopefully due to more experience they will have a good chance of hopefully getting a few wins,” she said.

“Our 17s have not had a lot of time training together, but many of the girls have played together now for quite a few years.

“Having mainly the same team as the last tournament will definitely help, the last team gelled extremely well, and the addition of a player from Queensland who played with the Australian team in the past is very exciting for our team.”

Coffs Harbour last hosted the Oztag Australian Junior Championships in February, after they were postponed from the year before.

Coffs Harbour will also host the Australian Senior Championships on 4-6 November.

By Aiden BURGESS