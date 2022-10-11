North Coast Football under 16s win National Premier League title

NEVER say die.

North Coast Football under 16s are the National Premier League Boys Northern NSW champions after a memorable come from behind win in their grand final against Maitland FC.

Down 2-0 at half-time, the North Coast Football representative side showed a never say die attitude to come back and tie the game, sending the season decider into extra-time.

A Loki Marchant header in the 82nd minute proved to be the match winner as the North Coast Football side won the NPL title with a 3-2 victory in their grand final at Lake Macquarie.

Two goals from Olly Angus-Brown in the second half locked the game at 2-2 after the 80 minutes, as the grand final headed into extra-time in which the North Coast Football side would rise to the occasion.

The grand final win capped off a great season in which the North Coast Football side won 18 of their 24 matches.

Despite being down 2-0 at half-time, North Coast Football Player and Coach Technical Development Manager Alex Nolan was confident his side could still achieve grand final glory.

“I was confident we could come back, as it was just about belief as we’ve been down one or two goals before this season and came back and won, like in our semi-final,” he said.

“They drew on that, and they kept their heads up and didn’t panic.

“At the start of the season we got a sports psychologist to work with them, and it was all about focusing on the process and not getting white line fever.”

Nolan summed up the under 16s successful season in five words.

“If I could sum it up, it would be A,B,C,D,E: Adaptable, brave, creative, determined, and enthusiastic.

“They’ve been the key themes this season, and that’s what we want to focus on with North Coast Football in the future.”

By Aiden BURGESS