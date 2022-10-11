Coffs Harbour hosts opening round of the Australian National Futsal League

COFFS Harbour has hosted some of the best futsal teams in Australia.

Coffs Harbour Futsal hosted the opening round of the Australian National Futsal League at its centre in North Boambee Valley.

The region’s representative side the Mid North Coast Cougars took on visiting teams from across the country, which included teams from Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, and the ACT.

The Cougars started the event in fine fashion winning their opening game 5-4 against the Newcastle Warriors.

They continued their winning form with a 6-5 victory against the Sydney-based United Futsal.

The Cougars came back from big half-time deficits in both their victories.

Their third game was against a Newcastle Titans team who won the last Australian National Futsal League title, with the Mid North Coast team only going down 7-5.

The Cougars’ form at the Coffs Harbour round impressed Australian National Futsal League commissioner Scott Gilligan.

“They’ve got big potential, considering they are a team that has only just been put together,” he said.

“The region has a lot of untapped potential, and they have most definitely shown they have the talent on the Coffs Coast.

“Other teams have said that Mid North Coast have surprised us, and they certainly made an impression in their first tournament.”

The Australian National Futsal League made its return after a seven-year hiatus with Coffs Harbour the first of five rounds.

The next round will be held in the ACT next month.

By Aiden BURGESS