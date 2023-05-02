Coffs Harbour Breakers win grand final rematch

THE Coffs Harbour Breakers have exacted some revenge with a 10.17 (77) to 8.11 (59) win against the defending premiers the Port Macquarie Magpies, in their grand final rematch during Round 2 of the AFL North Coast season.

Inaccurate kicking for goal in the first half meant the contest was still either side’s at the main break, with the Magpies taking a 2.10 (22) to 1.12 (18) lead into half-time at Fitzroy Oval.

The Breakers kicked into gear in the third quarter outscoring the Magpies 40-13 to take a 23-point lead into the final quarter, which proved too much for the visitors to overcome as the Breakers won their second straight match to start the season.

The Byron Bay Magpies maintained top spot on the ladder with a 19.9 (123) to 8.8 (56) win against the Sawtell/Toormina Saints in Byron Bay.

The Magpies didn’t have it all their own way though, particularly in the first half when the young Saints matched their much-vaunted opponents, highlighting that the club has a promising future ahead.

However, after half time Byron’s mature bodies and slicker execution allowed them to go on several scoring runs that set up the victory.

The Grafton Tigers had a thumping 23.21 (159) to 3.9 (27) win at home against the Northern Beaches Blues.

The Northern Beaches Blues women won their second straight match to start the season, with the defending premiers having an 8.14 (62) to 2.0 (12) win against the Grafton Tigers.

The Sawtell/Toormina Saints women recorded their first win of the season beating the Byron Bay Magpies by 4 points.

The AFL North Coast season continues this weekend with Round 3 matches in Woolgoolga, Grafton, and Port Macquarie.

The Coffs Harbour Breakers will look to make it three wins in a row to start the season when they take on the Northern Beaches Blues at the Wiigulga Sports Complex in Woolgoolga.

The Sawtell/Toormina Saints travel to take on the Port Macquarie Magpies, while the Grafton Tigers host the ladder leading Byron Bay Magpies.

By Aiden BURGESS