Young Dorrigo equestrienne fundraising for International opportunity

ABBY Raymond, a committed life-long member of North Dorrigo Pony Club with scores of major trophies won at events around NSW, is now fundraising to support her international equestrian endeavours, representing Australia in France at the Generali Open De France Jumping World Clubs Tournament.

Having qualified to compete in the three-day event held in Lamotte-Beuvron in July, she’s reaching out to the community to help meet some of the expenses.

“To be an Australian international representative is a great honour and also very costly,” Abby told News Of The Area.

North Dorrigo Pony Club has launched a serious fundraiser to help get Abby there and back.

“It takes the form of a raffle with support from local businesses, present and former club members, locals, and anyone happy to support talented young people seriously committed to making their way in life,” said Abby’s mum, Kylie.

Raffle tickets are available from these Dorrigo businesses: McGregor Gourlay, Guys N Girls Hair Salon, The Dorrigo Butcher, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Bellingen Pet and Vet Supplies.

“The raffle will be drawn on May 31, 2023, with more than fifteen fabulous prizes to be won thanks to the generous sponsorship of local firms,” said Abby.

This international competition involving 5,000 horses, riding schools and riders from all over the world is a tremendous opportunity for the young Dorrigo horsewoman.

The competition is scheduled during the French National Equestrian Championships which gives her a life-changing experience of attending a high-level international competition.

Abby will be mentored during her stay in France by fellow Australian, Susan Williams, who has been living in France for several years.

Sue was the instigator of Abby’s opportunity, being the leader of the program in 2018 and who also brought the French team to the Pony Club Australia (PCA) Nationals in 2019.

Abby’s participation in the championships will include a visit to the historical French National stud farm at the Haras du Pin and the Haras de Brullemail, one of Europe’s top showjumping stud farms.

Abby will also visit the elite French Cadre Noir Riding Academy on the World Heritage site of Mont Saint Michel in Normandy and, it is hoped, take a trail ride across the historic Mont Saint Michel Bay at low tide.

“Abby’s accomplishments are clear proof of the enormous impact of North Dorrigo Pony Club, (founded in 1958) its impact on the lives of scores of young equestrians (male and female) from the Dorrigo Plateau, Bellingen and surrounding areas, their commitment to prove themselves as outstanding and passionate horse people and Abby’s dedication and enthusiasm for riding and self-improvement,” said Kerrie Fittock from North Dorrigo Pony Club.

By Andrea FERRARI