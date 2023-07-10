Coffs Harbour Bypass mobile information van is popping up around the city

A MOBILE community information van staffed by Transport for NSW personnel is popping up in various venues around Coffs city sharing the latest information about the Coffs Harbour bypass project and answering people’s questions.

Anyone can drop in and have a chat.



The van kicked off at Korora Sports Ground on Monday 3 July, next stop was on Thursday 6 July at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Friday 7 July will have the bus at Brelsford Park on Earl Street, Coffs with a morning drop-in session at 9am until 11.30am.

Next stop is Tuesday 11 July when the van will be at the Surf Club from 2pm until 4.30pm and, for an evening session, the team will be at Park Beach Plaza on Thursday 13 July at 5pm until 7.30pm.

A look ahead at all of the van’s locations throughout July is available at pacifichighway.nsw.gov.au/coffsharbourbypass.

While the community information van is operating, the community display office in Moonee Street will close in the week starting 7 August.

Transport for NSW region north director, Anna Zycki, said keeping the community informed about work on the bypass and giving people an easy way to touch base with any questions or concerns, was a key consideration for the project.

“It can sometimes be difficult for people to come to the display office in the CBD, so we’re hitting the road and coming to the community,” Ms Zycki said.

“As a mobile resource, the van facilitates unprecedented community access to project team members at convenient locations.

“It will house the latest project information, including an interactive map, progress photos, educational videos and artist impressions of the completed bypass, and presents an exciting opportunity for the community to learn more about the project,” she said.

By Andrea FERRARI