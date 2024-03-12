Coffs Harbour gears up for the annual Pittwater to Coffs Yacht Race



HOSTING the Pittwater to Coffs Harbour Yacht Race finish for the 38th time, the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club (CHYC) is gearing up for a big influx of sailors, supporters and sightseers arriving in the city for the event.

The starting gun fires at 1pm on Friday 22 March at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club (RPAYC).

The East Coast Classic 226-nautical mile, warm water race is open to monohulls, two-handed and multi-hulls.

“This race creates a great spirit of camaraderie and endeavour,” CHYC Commodore John Wait told News Of The Area.

“Sailors love the challenge of whatever the weather brings and getting the best out of it and their boat.

“Together, over many years of collaborations CHYC and RPAYC have created an anticipated and exciting event for sailors and the local community.”

After crossing the finish line race competitors are escorted into the harbour by CHYC sailing volunteers who are on a 24-hour watch.

“Volunteers escort the boats to berth or help crew,” Secretary CHYC Sailing Committee Moyra Mendham told NOTA.

“They also help crew exchange for the larger boats who are continuing on to the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

“They cannot enter Coffs now, as was possible in the past, due to the siltation of the harbour,” she said.

With all hands on deck managing the needs and necessities of the incoming crews, the camaraderie is tangible.

“One of the best bits is efforts being rewarded by the appreciation of tired and hungry sailors,” Moyra said.

Awards are presented on Sunday afternoon, by which time all competitors are expected to have crossed the finish line.

Club Members, guests and visitors are invited to the CHYC to share in the atmosphere.

“A special cocktail is being created for the weekend plus a Pittwater Platter to aid in the enjoyment of the sail race atmosphere,” Club Director Tammy Mills-Thom told NOTA.

A local CHYC competitor has further fuelled excitement for the local club, with well known and accomplished sail race contender Pierre Gal entering his newly imported catamaran ‘Fez’.

A race of this size means business for Coffs Harbour.

“Crews and support crews bring an influx to accommodation and restaurants of the city both before and after the race,” said Tammy.

“The race has become part of the Coffs Harbour community calendar.

“If it ever went away, it would be sorely missed.

“It really does showcase what we are about, a welcoming harbour city with spectacular opportunities for enjoyment of ocean water sports.”

By Andrea FERRARI