Coffs Harbour gets 200 extra bus services per week

A BETTER bus network for the Coffs Harbour was launched to locals by Transport for NSW with an information pop-up tent on a wet and windy day at Woolgoolga on Friday 27 October.

The new timetable became effective on Monday 30 October.



Transport for NSW Director North Region Anna Zycki said the new timetable includes more than 200 extra bus services each week, around a nineteen percent increase.

“Coffs Harbour is a growing area, but getting around doesn’t have to involve getting in a car,” said Anna.

“These new services have been designed so people can catch buses to places they want to get to, at the times they want to travel.

“It has been a huge undertaking because Coffs Harbour’s bus network is one of the state’s largest, covering an area from Grafton and Red Rock in the north, to Macksville and Grassy Head in the south, as well as Bellingen and Bowraville in the west.

“There are also more ways to travel, with the expansion of the popular Woopi Connect service meaning that as well as timetabled bus services, people also have the flexibility of on-demand transport,” she said.

“The improved and expanded bus network has created a total of 38 additional full-time and part-time bus driver jobs at operators Busways and Forest Coach Lines.”

Transport for NSW has worked closely with City of Coffs Harbour, Forest Coach Lines and Busways to plan the new bus network which is being delivered as part of the NSW Government’s 16 Regional Cities Services Improvement Program.

By Andrea FERRARI