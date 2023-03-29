Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies

TUESDAY 21 March – No golf due to wet weather.

Wednesday 22 March – Final Round of Ladies Club Championship

There were only 61 players in the final round.

We had quite a few cancellations due to the wet weather on Tuesday and overnight.

Because of the low number there were only 2 grades in the final round but the overall results of course were for 3 grades.

Final round results were:

A Grade – Norma Andrews (23) 70, Ada Lynch (13) 73.

B Grade – Kathy Goodsell-Eagles (32) 76, Leah Ray (26) 77.

Gross Winners – A Grade – Hollie Fuller, B Grade – Annelies Voorthuis.

NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Jos Mitchell, Kathy Goodsell-Eagles, 6th Robyn Palmer, 12th Hollie Fuller,

Robyn Palmer, 15th Norma Andrews, Athene Brentnall.

Putting Comp – Kit Goodsell with 26 putts.

2023 Club Champion – Hollie Fuller (1) total 229 (78, 73, 78), runner up Kristy Hickey (4) total 240 (75, 85, 80), 2nd runner up Keryn Little (9) total 258 (86, 83, 89).

B Grade Champion – Annelies Voorthuis (26) total 306 (104, 98, 104), runner up Leah Ray (24) total 310 (103, 104, 103), 2nd runner up Liz Quinn (26) total 310 (103, 101, 106).

C Grade Champion – Kathy Goodsell-Eagles (32) total 332 (114, 110, 108), runner up Kerry Farmer (32) total 341 (110, 113, 118), 2nd runner up Maree Spencer (32) total 344 (115, 113, 116).

A Grade Nett Winner – Ada Lynch (13) total 221 (74, 74, 73), runner up Dallas Lamb (13) total 225 (76, 72, 77), 2nd runner up Greer Galloway (14) total 227 (77, 74, 76).

B Grade Nett Winner – Mary Quirk (29) total 235 (82, 76, 77), runner up Sandy Briggs (29) total 235 (73, 79, 83) 2nd runner up Helen Rhodes (26) total 236 (77, 76, 83).

C Grade Nett Winner – Christine Tessari (37) total 237 (80, 77, 80), runner up Athene Brentnall (34) total 243 (85, 77, 81), 2nd runner up Maree Spencer (32) total 249 (83, 82, 84).

Saturday 25 March – Single Stableford with 50 starters

Lydia Dennett 39, Sharon Pope 37, Ana Lynch 36, Jos Mitchell 33.

NTP’s – 12th (Pro Pin) Cheryl Bonthorne, 15th Toni Goninan, 22nd Joan Griffin, 26th (Pro Pin) Ada Lynch.

By Helen RHODES