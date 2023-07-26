Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies

THIS week Our Ladies Foursomes Championships was held on Wednesday 19 July with 90 ladies taking part in the event. This is a very important date in our golfing calendar and we wish to thank Coffs City Golf Centre for their very generous and ongoing support.

Our Foursomes Championship is played as a stroke event over 27 holes – which can seem like a bit of a marathon.

The format, playing alternate shot with a partner, is sometimes challenging but all of our ladies have remained friends after the event!! Some claimed they have been to parts of the golf course they have never seen before!! It made for a fun day that all enjoyed.

Our newly crowned Foursomes Champions are Dallas Lamb & Greer Galloway with a great gross score of 133.

Runners Up and last years’ Champions were Kristy Hickey & Trish Nance with a score of 135 and 2nd Runners Up were mother and daughter team Kerry Wilson & Hayley Butler with a score of 136. Congratulations ladies!!

The Nett Winners were Leanne McComas & Marea Boys with 112.5, Runners Up were Machelle Nichol & Bev Smnith with 113.5, 2nd Runners Up were Maureen Cotsell & Joan Griffin with 116 c/b and 3rd Runners Up were Gloria Thomas & Lynda Bradley with 116 c/b.

Tuesday 18 July – 4 Person Ambrose 9 Hole Comp. with 35 starters

Proudly Sponsored by Coffs City Golf Centre

Jo Corrigan, Caroline Whitelegge, Anne Ericsson & Karen Webster 29.875, Tania Norberry, Kerry Farmer, Prue Trethowan & Kathy Goodsell-Eagles 31.875.

Saturday 22 July – 2 Person Aggregate Stableford with 42 starters

Joan Griffin & Merita Pailthorpe 76, Judy Everitt & Jean O’Connor 71. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Lyn Major, 12th (Pro Pin) Rebecca Gill, 15th Tracey Kean.

By Helen RHODES