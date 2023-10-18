Coffs Harbour Golf Club Ladies

A BIG congratulations to Trish Nance who had a hole in one on the 3rd hole in Saturdays competition. This is the 4th hole-in-1 for Trish who had two at Antill Park Country Golf Club in Picton and another at Cabramatta Golf Club while she was living in Sydney. Trish was thrilled to finally get a hole-in-1 at Coffs Harbour. For her efforts Trish received a bottle of wine, a Hole-In-One golf shirt and a trophy. Well done Trish!!

Tuesday 10 October – Single Stableford 9 Hole Comp. with 32 starters

A Grade – Jo Corrigan 21, Kerry Farmer 20. B Grade – Joy Bailey 21, Jana Nevell 19. NTP’s – 12th (Pro Pin) Anne Dew, Philippa Burrows, 15th Sandra Dollin, Jackie England.

Wednesday 11 October – Single Stableford with 86 starters

A Grade – Lyn Neaves 43, Lynda Butler 39 c/b, Jos Mitchell 39. B Grade – Sue McLean 38 c/b, Bev Miles 38, Elizabeth Brown 36 c/b. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Lyn Neaves, Leah Ray, Heather Watkins, 6th Keryn Little, Sandy Briggs, Lea Smith, 22nd Jude Cole, Judy Everitt, Heather Watkins, 26th Gayle Jones, Mandy Darley, Bev Miles.

Saturday 14 October – Single Stableford with 46 starters

Mandy Darley 43, Trish Nance 39 c/b, Jan Kirk 39 c/b. NTP’s – 3rd (Pro Pin) Trish Nance (Hole In 1), 12th (Pro Pin) Jan Kirk, 15th Lynda Butler.

By Helen RHODES